OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Masco Corporation $MAS

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,673 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Rossby Financial LCC grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 134.2% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 114.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total transaction of $53,724.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,719.20. The trade was a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. Robert W. Baird set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore set a $78.00 price target on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.94.

Masco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $71.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.59. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $79.19.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.Masco’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Masco’s payout ratio is 33.25%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

