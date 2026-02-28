UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TTD. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Shares of TTD opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 15.31%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 271.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,354,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,723,000 after buying an additional 26,559,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,875,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,787,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,321,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,550,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,041.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,710,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,009 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 52.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,314,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

