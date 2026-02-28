Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Bought by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.4% of LRI Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Apple by 110.9% during the third quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $264.18 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $288.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.15%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.41.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

