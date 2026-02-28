OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October $FOCT

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:FOCTFree Report) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,352 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOCT. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,049,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 12.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 233,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 26,689 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 26.0% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period.

BATS FOCT opened at $49.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

