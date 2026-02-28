GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $269,000 Stake in HighPeak Energy, Inc. $HPK

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its position in shares of HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) by 83.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,646 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HPK shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ HPK opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $654.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

HighPeak Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) is a Delaware‐incorporated independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of onshore petroleum assets in the continental United States. Its operations encompass the full upstream value chain, including exploration, drilling, completion and production activities aimed at maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying and acquiring conventional and unconventional oil and gas properties, applying advanced drilling and completion technologies, and managing midstream logistics to optimize product flow.

