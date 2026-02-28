Analysts Set Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Target Price at $139.00

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.7143.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Teleflex from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Teleflex from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Teleflex by 57.9% in the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Teleflex by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $121.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.72. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $100.18 and a twelve month high of $143.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $569.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.57 million. Teleflex had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 30.56%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Teleflex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently -18.50%.

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $130 (from $116) and maintained an “equal weight” rating — a near-term bullish signal that can support buying interest. Read More.

Teleflex’s board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 per share (record date March 6, payable March 31), which can attract income-seeking investors and provide support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The company launched a multi‑year restructuring tied to planned divestitures — investors appear to view this as steps to simplify the portfolio, cut costs and potentially unlock value. Read More.

The company launched a multi‑year restructuring tied to planned divestitures — investors appear to view this as steps to simplify the portfolio, cut costs and potentially unlock value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Teleflex published its Q4 presentation and full-year results (material and earnings‑call transcripts are available) — useful for modeling but not a driver by itself. Read More.

Teleflex published its Q4 presentation and full-year results (material and earnings‑call transcripts are available) — useful for modeling but not a driver by itself. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Q4 results missed materially: EPS $1.93 vs. consensus ~$3.73 and revenue $569M vs. ~$912.6M — revenue fell ~28.5% year-over-year and margins contracted, a clear near-term negative for earnings momentum. Read More.

Q4 results missed materially: EPS $1.93 vs. consensus ~$3.73 and revenue $569M vs. ~$912.6M — revenue fell ~28.5% year-over-year and margins contracted, a clear near-term negative for earnings momentum. Read More. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance was significantly reduced: EPS guidance of $6.25–$6.55 and revenue guidance around $2.3B vs. street expectations materially higher (~$15 EPS and ~$3.7B revenue), which is a major downward re‑rating of near-term expectations. Read More.

Teleflex Incorporated is a diversified global provider of medical technologies, specializing in critical care and surgery. Headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania, the company designs, manufactures and distributes devices and solutions used by healthcare professionals in hospital, ambulatory and alternate site settings. Teleflex focuses on delivering products that support complex interventional procedures and improve patient outcomes.

The company’s offerings span several key segments, including Interventional Urology, Respiratory & Anesthesia, Surgical, Cardiac Care, Vascular and Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) solutions.

