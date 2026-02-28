Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Up 93.9% in February

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,843,317 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the January 29th total of 1,466,689 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,317 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 365,317 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $20.00 target price on Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSTL

Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust by 1,156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $540.77 million, a P/E ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.74. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 213.04%.

About Postal Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.

The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.