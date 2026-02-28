Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Short Interest Up 93.9% in February

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,843,317 shares, a growth of 93.9% from the January 29th total of 1,466,689 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,317 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 365,317 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $20.00 target price on Postal Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on PSTL
Institutional Trading of Postal Realty Trust
Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance
Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $540.77 million, a P/E ratio of 45.11 and a beta of 0.74. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $21.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.
Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.64 million. Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Postal Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.390-1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Postal Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 213.04%.
About Postal Realty Trust
Postal Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and manages single-tenant commercial properties net-leased primarily to the United States Postal Service and other government agencies. The trust focuses on facilities that support mail processing, distribution and retail operations, targeting assets that offer long-term, inflation-protected lease structures.
The company’s portfolio includes post offices, distribution centers and mail processing facilities located throughout the contiguous United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Postal Realty Trust
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Read this or regret it forever
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.