Brokerages Set Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) PT at $5.83

Shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.8333.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SATL shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Satellogic in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Satellogic in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $7.00 price objective on Satellogic in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered Satellogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Satellogic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th.

SATL opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.39. Satellogic has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

In related news, major shareholder Fitzgerald L. P. Cantor sold 5,575 shares of Satellogic stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $30,941.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,856,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,353,575. This trade represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 524,373 shares of company stock worth $2,942,676. Company insiders own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATL. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,276,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey purchased a new position in shares of Satellogic during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic during the third quarter worth $33,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satellogic Inc is a NewSpace company specializing in the design, manufacture and operation of a low‐Earth‐orbit (LEO) microsatellite constellation. The company’s satellites capture high‐resolution multispectral imagery, enabling detailed monitoring of agricultural, forestry, maritime, energy and infrastructure assets. Satellogic’s vertically integrated model covers end‐to‐end capabilities, from satellite development and deployment to data processing and analytics, allowing clients to access imagery and insights on demand.

Key offerings include geospatial data products, analytics services and software tools that leverage machine learning algorithms to interpret changes on Earth’s surface.

