Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.65 and traded as low as $10.60. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 863 shares.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Trading Down 0.2%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 166.0% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Capital Growth Fund by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile

Eagle Capital Growth Fund Inc (NYSE American: GRF) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital growth by investing primarily in equity securities of U.S. and foreign issuers. Launched in December 2012, the fund follows a value-oriented investment approach, targeting companies with durable competitive advantages, solid cash flows and attractive valuation metrics.

Advised by Eagle Capital Management LLC, a Boston-based investment firm specializing in fundamental, bottom-up research, the fund’s portfolio includes publicly traded common stocks and, when appropriate, convertible securities.

