TD Cowen Lowers Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target to $68.00

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TCOM

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.7%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Shares of TCOM opened at $52.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.63. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Trip.com Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

More Trip.com Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Trip.com Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and travel momentum: Trip.com reported strong Q4 demand and revenue that beat expectations, with analysts citing robust inbound/outbound travel trends and improved margins — a key reason some investors remain bullish. Read More.

Q4 revenue and travel momentum: Trip.com reported strong Q4 demand and revenue that beat expectations, with analysts citing robust inbound/outbound travel trends and improved margins — a key reason some investors remain bullish. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Cash and profitability: Coverage highlights a large cash balance (~$15B) and best‑in‑class gross profit margins among peers, supporting financial resilience and optionality for buybacks/investment. Read More.

Cash and profitability: Coverage highlights a large cash balance (~$15B) and best‑in‑class gross profit margins among peers, supporting financial resilience and optionality for buybacks/investment. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings detail — small EPS miss but revenue beat: Trip.com posted revenue above estimates ($2.20B) while EPS missed by $0.01; strong top‑line growth (+~21% YoY) offsets the marginal EPS miss for many investors. Read More.

Earnings detail — small EPS miss but revenue beat: Trip.com posted revenue above estimates ($2.20B) while EPS missed by $0.01; strong top‑line growth (+~21% YoY) offsets the marginal EPS miss for many investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst adjustments: Benchmarks/TD Cowen trimmed price targets (e.g., TD Cowen $73→$68; Benchmark $82→$72) but maintained Buy ratings — indicating continued conviction tempered by near‑term uncertainty. Read More.

Analyst adjustments: Benchmarks/TD Cowen trimmed price targets (e.g., TD Cowen $73→$68; Benchmark $82→$72) but maintained Buy ratings — indicating continued conviction tempered by near‑term uncertainty. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Further reading — earnings call transcript and valuation pieces are available for investors modeling forward guidance and multiples. Read More. • Read More.

Further reading — earnings call transcript and valuation pieces are available for investors modeling forward guidance and multiples. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Governance shake‑up and regulatory/antitrust concerns: News of an antitrust probe and related governance developments (cited by coverage noting the stock drop) increased uncertainty and likely drove short‑term selling. Read More.

Governance shake‑up and regulatory/antitrust concerns: News of an antitrust probe and related governance developments (cited by coverage noting the stock drop) increased uncertainty and likely drove short‑term selling. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investor litigation inquiry: The Rosen Law Firm is investigating potential securities claims, escalating legal risk and adding a negative headline factor for sentiment. Read More.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.