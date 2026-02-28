Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.16 and traded as low as GBX 48.50. Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 49.10, with a volume of 262,364 shares changing hands.

Foxtons Group Trading Up 0.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 53.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.16. The company has a market cap of £144.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Financial Services segment offers mortgages and related products. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

