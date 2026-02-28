Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Real Estate Investors Plc (LON:RLE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.02 and traded as low as GBX 31.40. Real Estate Investors shares last traded at GBX 31.46, with a volume of 337,937 shares changing hands.
Real Estate Investors Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £55.01 million, a PE ratio of 47.67 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 32.02.
Real Estate Investors Company Profile
Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors. The portfolio has no material reliance on a single asset or occupier. On 1st January 2015, the Company converted to a REIT. Real Estate Investment Trusts are listed property investment companies or groups not liable to corporation tax on their rental income or capital gains from their qualifying activities.
