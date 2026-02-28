Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.09 and traded as high as $24.08. Precipio shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 18,512 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRPO. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Precipio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Precipio to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Precipio presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Precipio Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Precipio

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Precipio by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Precipio by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Precipio during the third quarter valued at $194,000. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Precipio during the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. Finally, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Precipio in the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc is a clinical-stage diagnostics and medical technology company focused on advancing the detection and management of hematologic diseases. The firm develops precision diagnostic solutions that integrate digital morphology, immunophenotyping, and molecular testing to improve the diagnosis of leukemia and related blood disorders. Precipio’s approach is designed to enhance the accuracy and speed of laboratory workflows, helping physicians tailor treatment strategies more effectively.

The company’s core offerings include an automated digital imaging and analysis platform that captures and classifies blood and bone marrow cell images at high throughput.

