Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 209.19 and traded as low as GBX 201. Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 203, with a volume of 811,421 shares.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 187.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 209.19. The company has a market capitalization of £816.81 million, a PE ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.70.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments. The company also provides eye surgery and treatments, family planning, gastroenterology, general medicine, general surgery, haematology, hand surgery, hip and knee treatment, and heart and kidney treatments.

