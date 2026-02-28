Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Price

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $531.00.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total transaction of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and AI-driven revenue surge — Synopsys reported Q1 revenue up ~65% and an EPS beat, driven by EDA demand and the Ansys deal; the results validate AI-led chip‑design tailwinds. Synopsys Q1 Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: Ansys integration expands long‑term TAM — Management and analysts highlight that combining EDA with Ansys simulation opens full‑system design markets (servers, autonomous systems), which could materially enlarge revenue opportunities over the medium term. Can AI Push in EDA & Ansys Integration?
- Positive Sentiment: Capital return and trader interest — Board approved a $2B buyback and there was high call‑option volume / large option trades, signaling bullish positioning by some traders. Those actions provide buy‑side support. Why Is Synopsys Stock Falling? Call Options Volume
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus still skewed positive, but stock has lagged peers — Wall Street average rating remains around “Buy” even as SNPS underperformed some tech peers over the past year, leaving room for divergence between sentiment and price action. How Is Synopsys’ Stock Performance Compared?
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance and China/export risks — Management flagged a muted near‑term quarter and a Q2 revenue guide that disappointed some investors; Reuters notes export restrictions to China as a headwind to visibility. Reuters: Muted Quarter
- Negative Sentiment: Integration costs, GAAP loss and IP weakness — Analysts and social commentary point to near‑term profitability pressure from Ansys deal costs, one‑time charges and workforce reductions, plus continued softness in the Design IP segment. QuiverQuant: Integration & IP Issues
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target trims — Several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/equal‑weight after the report (Piper Sandler, Wells Fargo, Rosenblatt adjustments), which can depress sentiment even if ratings remain constructive. Benzinga: Price Target Changes
Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.
In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.
