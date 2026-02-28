WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW) Short Interest Up 96.3% in February

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 10,970 shares, a growth of 96.3% from the January 29th total of 5,589 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,524 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,524 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth about $652,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund Price Performance

Shares of DEW opened at $69.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.84. WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund has a one year low of $48.93 and a one year high of $69.14. The company has a market cap of $141.68 million, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.70.

About WisdomTree Global High Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Global Equity Income Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Europe Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Global High-Yielding Equity Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of high dividend-yielding companies selected from the WisdomTree Global Dividend Index, which measures the performance of dividend-paying companies in the United States, developed and emerging markets.

