Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Raises Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$116.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$106.00 to C$116.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.45.

Cargojet Stock Performance

TSE CJT opened at C$95.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$88.94. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$65.60 and a twelve month high of C$113.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$284.70 million during the quarter. Cargojet had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.890933 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cargojet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Desjardins raised its price target to C$126 (from C$117), implying roughly ~28% upside from the reference price cited in the filings. Article Title

Desjardins raised its price target to C$126 (from C$117), implying roughly ~28% upside from the reference price cited in the filings. Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus bumped its target to C$120 (from C$100) and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling stronger conviction among sell‑side analysts. Article Title TickerReport

Stifel Nicolaus bumped its target to C$120 (from C$100) and reiterated a “buy” rating, signaling stronger conviction among sell‑side analysts. Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank raised its target to C$118 (from C$115) and kept an “outperform” rating — another endorsement of upside potential. Article Title

Scotiabank raised its target to C$118 (from C$115) and kept an “outperform” rating — another endorsement of upside potential. Positive Sentiment: CIBC lifted its target to C$116 (from C$106), adding to the cluster of double‑digit upside targets from Canadian banks. Article Title

CIBC lifted its target to C$116 (from C$106), adding to the cluster of double‑digit upside targets from Canadian banks. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for investors to review, providing the underlying operational and margin details that likely informed the analyst revisions. Review the transcript for management commentary on capacity, contract renewals, fuel and labor costs. Earnings Transcript

Q4 2025 earnings call transcript is available for investors to review, providing the underlying operational and margin details that likely informed the analyst revisions. Review the transcript for management commentary on capacity, contract renewals, fuel and labor costs. Negative Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its target modestly to C$94 (from C$90) but kept a “market perform” stance — its target sits below the reference price and signals more caution relative to peers, which can limit upside and weigh on sentiment. Article Title TickerReport

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

