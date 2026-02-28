Insider Selling: Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Insider Sells $1,941,459.30 in Stock

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) insider Michael Dean Brown sold 25,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $1,941,459.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 427,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,022,401.85. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Dean Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 23rd, Michael Dean Brown sold 66,860 shares of Travel + Leisure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $4,949,645.80.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.65. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 47.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $107.00 target price on Travel + Leisure in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,632,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,211,000 after acquiring an additional 146,484 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 46.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,682,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,449,000 after buying an additional 855,151 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 69.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,615,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,371,000 after buying an additional 659,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,281,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,934,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

