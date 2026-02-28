Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.8150 and last traded at $8.8150, with a volume of 1516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

Asahi Glass Trading Up 3.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Asahi Glass alerts:

Asahi Glass (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Asahi Glass had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Asahi Glass has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.470 EPS.

Asahi Glass Company Profile

Asahi Glass Co, Ltd., operating under the global brand AGC Inc, is a leading manufacturer of glass, chemicals and high‐performance materials. The company’s core business includes architectural and automotive glass, display glass for liquid crystal displays and semiconductor fabrication equipment, as well as fluorochemicals, ceramics and specialty materials. Through these diverse product lines, Asahi Glass serves markets ranging from construction and automotive to electronics and chemical processing.

Founded in 1907 as Japan’s first sheet glass producer, Asahi Glass has grown into a multinational enterprise with operations spanning Asia, Europe, North America and beyond.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.