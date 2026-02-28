iShares Health Innovation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BMED) Short Interest Up 255.1% in February

iShares Health Innovation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BMED – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 13,489 shares, an increase of 255.1% from the January 29th total of 3,799 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,368 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,368 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares Health Innovation Active ETF stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Health Innovation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BMED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 3.63% of iShares Health Innovation Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares Health Innovation Active ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Health Innovation Active ETF has a 12-month low of $20.57 and a 12-month high of $32.19.

The BlackRock Future Health ETF (BMED) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Country World index. The fund is actively managed to invest in global equities in the health sciences industry. BMED was launched on Sep 29, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

