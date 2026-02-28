Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 771 shares, a growth of 201.2% from the January 29th total of 256 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,573 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,573 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Performance

AIEQ stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.73. 4,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $117.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.16. Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.27 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1943 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF

About Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF by 290.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 201,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter.

The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

