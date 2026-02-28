Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 771 shares, a growth of 201.2% from the January 29th total of 256 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,573 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,573 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Stock Performance
AIEQ stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.73. 4,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,194. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.04. The stock has a market cap of $117.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.16. Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.27 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63.
Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1943 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF
About Amplify AI Powered Equity ETF
The AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Total Market index. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected by a proprietary, quantitative model that incorporates artificial intelligence (AI). AIEQ was launched on Oct 17, 2017 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
Read More
