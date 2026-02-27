Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Trading Down 2.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $268.00 to $245.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Snowflake traded as low as $163.77 and last traded at $168.4230. Approximately 10,236,184 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,680,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.06.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $204.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.58.

In related news, Director Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.91, for a total transaction of $17,691,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 50,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,703.39. This represents a 66.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total transaction of $2,601,412.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 218,020 shares in the company, valued at $48,060,328.80. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 713,681 shares of company stock worth $148,264,518. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in Snowflake by 4,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 48.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

