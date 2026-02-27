Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15), FiscalAI reports. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 49.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%.The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.76 million.

Company transformed into a full “bunion solutions” provider , launching three new systems in 2025 that broaden offerings across all deformity categories and have already been adopted by over 25% of its 3,300 surgeon base in just two quarters.

Profitability and cash burn improved materially in 2025 (Adjusted EBITDA loss narrowed to $3.9M; cash used $27.3M vs. $50.5M in 2024), the company ended the year with $48.4M cash and a $115M credit facility, and expects ~50% lower cash burn in 2026.

are expected to expand TAM by an estimated $300M, add higher‑ASP procedure options, and give the salesforce new adjacency opportunities to grow wallet share. Market headwinds and mix shift pressured 2025 revenue (Q4 revenue $62.5M, down 9% YoY, driven by a shift to lower‑priced products and softer elective volumes), but company points to accelerating procedure volumes in H2 2025, strong surgeon interest at ACFAS, and robust training demand as early signs of recovery potential.

Shares of TMCI stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,286,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,639. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $9.56. The firm has a market cap of $118.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 222,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 74,503 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $6.50 to $5.85 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc is a medical technology company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions. The company’s flagship product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System, addresses the underlying joint instability that causes bunion deformity through a patented, multi-plane correction approach. The system combines proprietary instrumentation, fixation plates, and a comprehensive surgical protocol designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce recurrence rates.

