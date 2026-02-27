Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK) Short Interest Down 89.7% in February

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:PLMK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 938 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the January 29th total of 9,065 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,232 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,232 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLMK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 272 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,615. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. Plum Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMK. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,138,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in the second quarter valued at about $5,150,000. Governors Lane LP increased its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 399,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth $3,409,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. IV during the second quarter worth $3,201,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. IV in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV is a special purpose acquisition company incorporated in the Cayman Islands. Trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker PLMK, the company has no operating history and was formed for the purpose of effecting one or more business combinations, such as a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition or similar transaction.

The company completed its initial public offering, raising capital through the sale of units comprised of ordinary shares and warrants. The net proceeds of the offering are held in a trust account, pending the identification and consummation of a suitable business combination within the prescribed timeframe, generally 24 months from the closing date of the offering.

