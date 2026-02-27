CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 2.4% After Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $500.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $359.29 and last traded at $371.98. 5,096,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 3,837,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $381.10.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRWD. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens set a $465.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.74.
- Positive Sentiment: New product and government engagement bolster growth narrative — CrowdStrike launched FalconID (phishing‑resistant MFA) and announced Fal.Con Gov 2026, reinforcing its AI‑era security positioning. Fal.Con Gov Announcement FalconID Release
- Positive Sentiment: Short‑term technical/positioning tailwinds — recent expiration of large put option positions and a bounce on heavy volume suggest some short covering and technical buying. Options Expiry / Technical Note
- Neutral Sentiment: Trending interest and earnings focus — Zacks and other outlets flag CRWD as a trending ticker as investors parse upcoming Q4 results and metric‑level estimates; analysts expect revenue growth but worry about margins. Zacks Q4 Preview
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary swings sentiment — bullish remarks from market personalities (e.g., Jim Cramer) and Nvidia’s CEO eased some AI‑cannibalization fears, creating mixed signals for traders. Market Commentary
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target trims are weighing — Jefferies cut its PT to $500 (still a buy), JPMorgan lowered to $472 (maintains overweight) and Evercore trimmed to $375, which can pressure investor sentiment. Jefferies PT Cut JPMorgan PT Cut Evercore PT Cut
- Negative Sentiment: AI‑related investor fear remains a headwind — recent announcements from AI firms (the “Claude”/Anthropic moves) reignited worries that generative AI could disrupt enterprise software demand, prompting sector weakness and analyst caution. AI Risk Commentary
- Negative Sentiment: Some broker pessimism — firms like Oppenheimer and TD Cowen issued cautious forecasts recently, contributing to downward pressure on sentiment going into earnings. Broker Pessimism
Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.4%
The stock has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.22, a P/E/G ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $440.88 and its 200 day moving average is $469.71.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About CrowdStrike
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
