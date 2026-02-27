CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading Down 2.4% After Analyst Downgrade

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.4% on Friday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $500.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as low as $359.29 and last traded at $371.98. 5,096,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 3,837,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $381.10.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRWD. Citizens Jmp restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens set a $465.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.74.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total transaction of $11,916,577.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,054,902 shares in the company, valued at $848,695,075.02. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.78, for a total transaction of $3,272,604.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 169,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,521,693.14. This represents a 4.43% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fire Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.22, a P/E/G ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $440.88 and its 200 day moving average is $469.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 6.88%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

