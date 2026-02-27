Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $60.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $112.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson set a $104.00 target price on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Shift4 Payments from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 8.3%

Shares of FOUR stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,153. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $108.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.01. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.04. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 5.02%.The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Shift4 Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, CEO David Taylor Lauber sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 273,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,877,572. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Disman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 130,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,190. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 66.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 178,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 71,489 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 71.3% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 584,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,219,000 after buying an additional 243,161 shares during the last quarter. Maestria Partners LLC grew its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 36.6% during the third quarter. Maestria Partners LLC now owns 372,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after acquiring an additional 99,723 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,735,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Shift4 Payments

Here are the key news stories impacting Shift4 Payments this week:

About Shift4 Payments

(Get Free Report)

Shift4 Payments is a U.S.-based provider of integrated payment processing and technology solutions, serving merchants across the hospitality, retail, e-commerce, gaming and lodging industries. The company’s platform enables businesses to accept in-store, online and mobile payments through a combination of point-of-sale hardware, payment gateway services and back-office software. By centralizing transaction processing and reporting, Shift4 aims to simplify payments, enhance security and streamline operations for its merchant customers.

The company’s core offerings include encrypted point-of-sale terminals, cloud-based payment gateways, and developer-friendly APIs for online and mobile checkouts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.