BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $18.1280, with a volume of 2105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BWLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Clarkson Capital raised shares of BW LPG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BW LPG in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get BW LPG alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BW LPG

BW LPG Trading Up 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 16.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). BW LPG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $279.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.92 million.

BW LPG Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.9%. This is a positive change from BW LPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. BW LPG’s payout ratio is 141.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of BW LPG by 290.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 50,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in BW LPG by 14.7% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd boosted its position in BW LPG by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 49,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in shares of BW LPG by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 18,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BW LPG during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000.

BW LPG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BW LPG (NYSE: BWLP) is a pure‐play owner and operator of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers. The company’s core business centers on the maritime transportation of LPG, predominantly propane and butane, under both time‐ and voyage‐charter arrangements. Its fleet comprises pressurized and semi‐refrigerated vessels designed to meet the specific requirements of LPG producers, traders and end‐users around the world.

Headquartered in Singapore, BW LPG serves a global customer base, with commercial offices in key energy hubs including Houston, London, Dubai and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.