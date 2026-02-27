Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Short Interest Up 111.2% in February

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,590 shares, an increase of 111.2% from the January 29th total of 13,534 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,128 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,128 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Stock Up 0.3%

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.62. The company had a trading volume of 10,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,627. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 1-year low of $67.20 and a 1-year high of $72.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.58.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 88,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Canadian Dollars. The Bank of New York Mellon serves as the Trustee. The Trust’s sponsor is Rydex Specialized Products LLC, which is doing business as Rydex Investments.

