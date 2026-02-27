Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Short Interest Up 114.4% in February

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 304,127 shares, an increase of 114.4% from the January 29th total of 141,869 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,553 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,553 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Eurofins Scient Price Performance

OTCMKTS ERFSF traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,166. Eurofins Scient has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $86.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.62 and a 200 day moving average of $75.00.

Get Eurofins Scient alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERFSF. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Eurofins Scient to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Eurofins Scient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eurofins Scientific is a global provider of bioanalytical testing and laboratory services, offering a wide array of testing solutions to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries. Its core services include pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing for water and air quality, food safety analysis, agrochemical trials and clinical diagnostic support. The company operates specialized laboratories equipped with advanced analytical technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry and molecular biology to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to support research and development efforts across multiple sectors.

Founded in 1987 by Gilles Martin and headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.