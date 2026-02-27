TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 260,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,922 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Oracle were worth $73,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 15,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 52,856 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $270.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.94.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $1,552,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,805,476.90. The trade was a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total transaction of $437,064.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,032,429.56. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,223 shares of company stock worth $13,689,064. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $150.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $431.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.22 and its 200 day moving average is $224.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

