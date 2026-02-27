APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Evercore

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Evercore from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. Evercore’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 16.23% from the stock’s previous close.
APA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. William Blair began coverage on APA in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of APA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.
APA Stock Performance
APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.29. APA had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 15.55%.The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in APA by 276.7% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its position in shares of APA by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of APA by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting APA
Here are the key news stories impacting APA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — APA reported quarterly results that topped consensus on both EPS and revenue, beating estimates and helping sentiment. APA beats quarterly profit estimates as lower costs offset weak prices, output
- Positive Sentiment: Strong cash generation — management highlighted robust free cash flow (reported at roughly $1B+) and emphasized disciplined capital allocation, supporting dividend/balance‑sheet flexibility. APA Corp (APA) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Positive Sentiment: 2026 plan & cost cuts — APA signaled a ~$2.1B 2026 capex plan while targeting ~$450M of annual cost savings, a message of disciplined spending and margin improvement that investors typically reward. APA signals $2.1B capital plan for 2026 while targeting $450M in annual cost savings
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate disclosures — the company posted its full Q4 and FY2025 release, slide deck and hosted an investor call; read the materials for guidance details and management commentary. APA Corporation Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial and Operational Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Transcripts & summaries available — earnings call transcript and third‑party summaries were posted for investors who want the detailed Q&A and management tone. APA Corporation (APA) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue and output pressure — revenue was down ~26.6% Y/Y and management cited weaker prices/output (gas headwinds), a near‑term growth headwind that could limit multiple expansion. APA: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
- Negative Sentiment: Mixed analyst/institutional activity — several major banks maintain underweight/sell opinions and Quiver/filings show notable portfolio rebalancing by institutions and diverse price targets (median near $25), a potential source of downward pressure if sentiment shifts. APA Corporation (APA) Stock Rises on Q4 2025 Earnings
About APA
APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.
In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.
