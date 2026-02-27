Morgan Stanley Cuts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $200.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Zscaler from $350.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $24.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,177. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $141.56 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -552.75, a P/E/G ratio of 317.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.06.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $711,848.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 77,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,773,601.64. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $762,398.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 48,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,522.02. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock worth $4,471,509. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,521 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 76,352.6% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,385,000 after buying an additional 4,743,787 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,582,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,945,000 after buying an additional 354,763 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Zscaler by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,572,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,576,000 after acquiring an additional 777,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,337,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,774,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Zscaler reported Q2 results that beat consensus on revenue and adjusted EPS, with revenue up ~26% year-over-year and ARR growth of ~25%; management raised fiscal ARR guidance and lifted FY/Q3 EPS outlook—evidence of continued demand and improving profitability metrics. Zscaler Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Zscaler reported Q2 results that beat consensus on revenue and adjusted EPS, with revenue up ~26% year-over-year and ARR growth of ~25%; management raised fiscal ARR guidance and lifted FY/Q3 EPS outlook—evidence of continued demand and improving profitability metrics. Positive Sentiment: Zscaler expanded its footprint in India with an AI & Cyber Threat Research Center in partnership with Bharti Airtel — a strategic move to boost product development, local sales motion and presence in a large growth market. Zscaler Airtel AI Cyber Center Opens

Zscaler expanded its footprint in India with an AI & Cyber Threat Research Center in partnership with Bharti Airtel — a strategic move to boost product development, local sales motion and presence in a large growth market. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings-call commentary highlighted strong demand for Zscaler’s AI security offerings and platform, but management also discussed acquisition-related churn and competitive pressure — useful color for determining whether ARR momentum is sustainable. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Earnings-call commentary highlighted strong demand for Zscaler’s AI security offerings and platform, but management also discussed acquisition-related churn and competitive pressure — useful color for determining whether ARR momentum is sustainable. Negative Sentiment: Despite beats, shares fell after the quarter because Zscaler reported a wider GAAP net loss driven by higher sales, marketing and R&D spending and investors reacted to softer/uncertain revenue guidance in parts — a classic beat-but-disappoint reaction when margins or cash metrics worsen. Zscaler posts wider quarterly loss

Despite beats, shares fell after the quarter because Zscaler reported a wider GAAP net loss driven by higher sales, marketing and R&D spending and investors reacted to softer/uncertain revenue guidance in parts — a classic beat-but-disappoint reaction when margins or cash metrics worsen. Negative Sentiment: Several sell-side analysts cut price targets (Needham, Piper Sandler) or updated ratings after the print, narrowing upside and signaling reduced near-term enthusiasm; that analyst revision activity is pressuring the stock. Analyst Price Target Changes (Benzinga)

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

