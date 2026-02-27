LeClair Wealth Partners LLC Has $629,000 Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

LeClair Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. LeClair Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Note Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 667 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,574 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 20,951 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TJX opened at $158.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.10 and a 52 week high of $162.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.78 and a 200-day moving average of $147.41.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat consensus: adjusted EPS of $1.43 and revenue of $17.74B topped estimates; comps grew ~5% and margins improved, signaling continued strength in off‑price apparel and home. TJX Q4 tops expectations as profit and sales climb

Q4 results beat consensus: adjusted EPS of $1.43 and revenue of $17.74B topped estimates; comps grew ~5% and margins improved, signaling continued strength in off‑price apparel and home. Positive Sentiment: Material capital returns announced — a 13% dividend increase and a $2.5–$2.75B buyback authorization — which supports EPS and signals management confidence. Company press release

Material capital returns announced — a 13% dividend increase and a $2.5–$2.75B buyback authorization — which supports EPS and signals management confidence. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street responded with upgrades/price‑target raises and bullish commentary (multiple firms raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight views), supporting near‑term demand for the shares. We’re boosting our price target on TJX

Wall Street responded with upgrades/price‑target raises and bullish commentary (multiple firms raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight views), supporting near‑term demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Positive press and analyst writeups highlight TJX’s long track record, strong cash flow and market share gains in off‑price retail — a constructive backdrop for longer‑term holders.

Positive press and analyst writeups highlight TJX’s long track record, strong cash flow and market share gains in off‑price retail — a constructive backdrop for longer‑term holders. Negative Sentiment: Cautious guidance weighed on sentiment: TJX’s FY‑2027 and Q1 EPS guidance came in below some Street expectations (Q1 guide notably softer), and management flagged muted annual sales/profit as consumers pull back. TJX Cos forecasts muted annual sales and profit

Cautious guidance weighed on sentiment: TJX’s FY‑2027 and Q1 EPS guidance came in below some Street expectations (Q1 guide notably softer), and management flagged muted annual sales/profit as consumers pull back. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term volatility after the print: some coverage noted the stock dipped earlier on guidance disappointment despite the beat, underscoring sensitivity to forward estimates and consumer spending trends. Why TJX Companies Stock Sank Today

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

