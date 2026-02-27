Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $124.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $124.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CHDN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CHDN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.33. 142,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,348. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $119.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $665.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.01 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 13.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,935,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 711.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 33,028 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a leading American entertainment and gaming company best known for operating the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the annual Kentucky Derby. Beyond its signature thoroughbred racing venue, the company manages a diversified portfolio of live racing facilities, casinos, and off-track betting operations. Its services encompass pari-mutuel wagering, historical horse racing machines, and online betting through its TwinSpires platform, reaching horse racing and sports betting enthusiasts nationwide.

In its live racing segment, Churchill Downs oversees a network of racetracks and racing festivals, offering year-round events in multiple states.

