Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Lowered to $225.00 at Barclays

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $304.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 114.79% from the company’s previous close.

FLUT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $280.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down from $248.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.65.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FLUT

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $18.38 on Friday, reaching $104.75. 3,961,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,930,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.85, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.88. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $313.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,685.7% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

Key Stories Impacting Flutter Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms reaffirmed buy/outperform views even after cutting targets, leaving meaningful upside vs. the current price (BTIG lowered its PT to $180 with a buy; Needham kept a buy rating after revisiting the name). BTIG price-target cut Needham revisits buy

Several Wall Street firms reaffirmed buy/outperform views even after cutting targets, leaving meaningful upside vs. the current price (BTIG lowered its PT to $180 with a buy; Needham kept a buy rating after revisiting the name). Neutral Sentiment: Company published its 2025 Annual Report — provides full detail on results, strategy and risks but is informational rather than market-moving by itself. Annual Report

Company published its 2025 Annual Report — provides full detail on results, strategy and risks but is informational rather than market-moving by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 metrics were mixed: some outlets flagged a slight EPS beat vs one consensus ($1.74 vs $1.72 per Zacks) while others emphasize larger misses vs different estimates — signaling results are ambiguous depending on which consensus you use. Zacks Q4 note

Q4 metrics were mixed: some outlets flagged a slight EPS beat vs one consensus ($1.74 vs $1.72 per Zacks) while others emphasize larger misses vs different estimates — signaling results are ambiguous depending on which consensus you use. Negative Sentiment: Management issued cautious 2026 guidance that came in well below analyst expectations, citing continued challenges in the US market; that weak outlook is the primary driver of investor concern. Reuters guidance story

Management issued cautious 2026 guidance that came in well below analyst expectations, citing continued challenges in the US market; that weak outlook is the primary driver of investor concern. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to the earnings/guidance was severe: shares plunged in London (reports of ~12% drop) and the stock hit 52-week lows after the release. Proactive Investors Benzinga 52-week low

Market reaction to the earnings/guidance was severe: shares plunged in London (reports of ~12% drop) and the stock hit 52-week lows after the release. Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds at FanDuel: high NFL “hold” (bookmaker margin) and an inability to retain bettors drove slower activity and share losses to competitors — a key explanation management gave for the slowdown. MarketWatch on FanDuel LegalSportsReport on NFL hold

Operational headwinds at FanDuel: high NFL “hold” (bookmaker margin) and an inability to retain bettors drove slower activity and share losses to competitors — a key explanation management gave for the slowdown. Negative Sentiment: Costs weighed on 2025 profits and the company flagged margin pressure from promotional activity and other investments, which tempers near-term earnings recovery expectations. SBC News profit hit

Costs weighed on 2025 profits and the company flagged margin pressure from promotional activity and other investments, which tempers near-term earnings recovery expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest has risen notably (~24% month-over-month to ~7.1% of float), increasing downside pressure but also creating potential for short-covering volatility. (Data summarized in filings/market reports.)

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.