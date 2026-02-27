BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) Given New $405.00 Price Target at Barclays

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $394.00 to $405.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised BeOne Medicines from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $414.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial set a $400.00 price target on BeOne Medicines in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $348.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.62.

BeOne Medicines stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $321.13. 70,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,470. The company has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 629.67 and a beta of 0.52. BeOne Medicines has a 12 month low of $196.45 and a 12 month high of $385.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $336.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.22.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. BeOne Medicines had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, analysts expect that BeOne Medicines will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 24,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total transaction of $7,380,639.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.52, for a total value of $580,203.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,656 shares of company stock valued at $31,567,496. 6.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG International AG acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in BeOne Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BeOne Medicines by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

