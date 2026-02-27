Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Stock Price

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CQP traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $61.19. 13,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $68.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.32.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 591.00% and a net margin of 22.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CQP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 180.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CQP) is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure in the United States. The partnership’s business centers on the development, ownership and operation of LNG facilities and associated pipeline assets that enable the liquefaction, storage and delivery of natural gas for export and domestic use. CQP’s assets are focused on large-scale midstream energy infrastructure intended to serve global natural gas markets.

The company’s core activities include LNG liquefaction and storage, terminal services, and pipeline transportation.

