iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 39,681 shares, a growth of 110.0% from the January 29th total of 18,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,387 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,387 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 60,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 61,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 103,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter.

DSI traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.06. 11,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.08. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $89.16 and a 1 year high of $132.89.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies. The Index consists of approximately 400 companies identified by MSCI from the universe of companies included in the MSCI USA IMI Index, which consists of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and NASDAQ Stock Market LLC listed United States equities.

