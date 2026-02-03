Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $550.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays set a $548.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities set a $600.00 price objective on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fabrinet from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $478.50.

NYSE:FN opened at $499.83 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $148.55 and a one year high of $531.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.48 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $473.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.16.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.10. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 9.77%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Fabrinet has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.75, for a total transaction of $1,588,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,316 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,885. This trade represents a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 2,200 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.14, for a total value of $1,021,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,720,726.46. The trade was a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 28,151 shares of company stock worth $12,643,707 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 43,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $4,931,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,163,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,435,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

