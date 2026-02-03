Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Sage Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sage Group

Sage Group Stock Performance

About Sage Group

Shares of SGPYY opened at $52.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Sage Group has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $69.79.

(Get Free Report)

Sage Group plc is a global provider of business management software and services tailored primarily to small and medium-sized enterprises. The company delivers a suite of cloud-based and on-premises solutions designed to simplify accounting, payroll, human resources, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and payment processing. Through its flagship Sage Business Cloud platform, Sage enables customers to manage financials, operations and workforce activities via integrated applications and data analytics.

The company’s product portfolio includes accounting and invoicing tools, payroll management systems, payment solutions and HR management software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.