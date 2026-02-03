Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.320-9.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 9.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of BR stock opened at $198.54 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $193.06 and a 12 month high of $271.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $221.49 and a 200-day moving average of $234.57.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 43.28%. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.320-9.580 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 49.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $240.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,354. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.26, for a total transaction of $2,341,661.64. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,520.76. This trade represents a 62.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth $47,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions is a global fintech company that provides technology-driven solutions and outsourcing services to the financial services industry. The firm’s core offerings center on investor communications, securities processing and post-trade services, and technology platforms that support capital markets and wealth management operations. Broadridge positions itself as a provider of mission-critical infrastructure that helps financial institutions manage regulatory requirements, investor engagement and operational complexity.

Products and services include proxy and shareholder communications, investor disclosure and digital communications, proxy voting and tabulation, clearing and settlement support, trade processing and reconciliation, and a range of software-as-a-service platforms for wealth and asset managers.

