AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 16.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. AMETEK updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 7.870-8.070 EPS.

AMETEK Trading Up 2.0%

AME stock opened at $228.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. AMETEK has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $229.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.48.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMETEK

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $17,282,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 348,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,531,272.45. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.05, for a total value of $1,309,859.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,885.80. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 137,088 shares of company stock worth $27,212,340 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 17.4% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $212.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their price target on AMETEK from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on AMETEK from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.82.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

