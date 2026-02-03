Ball (NYSE:BALL) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.930- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Ball and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

NYSE:BALL opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. Ball has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $60.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.930- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ball will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat — Ball reported Q4 EPS of $0.91, topping the Zacks consensus of $0.90, showing modest earnings improvement year‑over‑year. This beat supports near‑term investor confidence. Zacks: Q4 Earnings

Quarterly beat — Ball reported Q4 EPS of $0.91, topping the Zacks consensus of $0.90, showing modest earnings improvement year‑over‑year. This beat supports near‑term investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Strong full‑year results, cash flow and capital returns — PR Newswire highlights full‑year comparable diluted EPS of $3.57, record adjusted free cash flow of $956M, $1.54B returned to shareholders in 2025 (buybacks + dividends), and completed the majority stake acquisition of Benepack. Robust FCF and aggressive buybacks are supportive for valuation and shareholder returns. PR Newswire: 2025 Results

Strong full‑year results, cash flow and capital returns — PR Newswire highlights full‑year comparable diluted EPS of $3.57, record adjusted free cash flow of $956M, $1.54B returned to shareholders in 2025 (buybacks + dividends), and completed the majority stake acquisition of Benepack. Robust FCF and aggressive buybacks are supportive for valuation and shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment supportive — Brokerages show a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which can help sustain investor demand following the results. Analyst Coverage

Analyst sentiment supportive — Brokerages show a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” which can help sustain investor demand following the results. Negative Sentiment: FY‑2026 EPS guidance slightly below the Street — Ball updated FY‑2026 EPS guidance to about $3.93 (vs. consensus ~ $3.98). Even a small miss to Street expectations can cap upside in the near term as investors re‑price growth assumptions.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth approximately $5,406,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $124,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Ball by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 291,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after purchasing an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,914,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Corporation is a leading provider of sustainable aluminum packaging solutions and advanced aerospace technologies. Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, the company serves customers in the beverage, food and aerosol markets through a global network of manufacturing facilities. With an emphasis on sustainability and innovation, Ball designs and produces metal cans, bottles and ends that support recycling and reduce environmental impact.

The company’s packaging segment specializes in beverage cans for soft drinks, beer and energy drinks, as well as metal packaging for food and personal care applications.

