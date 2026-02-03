Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,933,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,483 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises 1.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $605,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 445,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after buying an additional 68,380 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,284,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 551,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,290,000 after purchasing an additional 23,548 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,751,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,061,000 after purchasing an additional 826,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Corteva by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.40 and a 52 week high of $77.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTVA. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Corteva from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.58.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

