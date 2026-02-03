Sagimet Biosciences’ (SGMT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 365.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on Sagimet Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sagimet Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Up 9.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMT opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24. Sagimet Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 3.39.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Sagimet Biosciences will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sagimet Biosciences news, Chairman George Kemble sold 37,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $289,820.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 81,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,928.45. The trade was a 31.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sagimet Biosciences by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Sagimet Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ: SGMT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for fibrotic diseases. The company’s lead program, CM-101, is a first-in-class fusion protein designed to neutralize the chemokine CCL24 and interrupt key drivers of tissue fibrosis. Preclinical data have demonstrated CM-101’s potential to block fibrotic signaling pathways in multiple organ systems, and the company has advanced the program into early-stage clinical evaluation for indications such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and systemic sclerosis.

In addition to CM-101, Sagimet maintains a pipeline of preclinical candidates targeting inflammation-driven fibrotic processes.

