Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 235.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,495 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zeta Global news, Director Jeanine Silberblatt sold 12,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $251,226.60. Following the sale, the director owned 57,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,819. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Zeta Global Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ZETA opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.69 and a twelve month high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.45, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $337.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.70 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.87%.The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global, founded in 2007 and headquartered in New York City, is a leading data-driven marketing technology company. The firm’s mission centers on helping brands acquire, grow and retain customers through a unified customer lifecycle management platform. Over the years, Zeta Global has built a reputation for leveraging big data and predictive analytics to power digital marketing programs across multiple channels.

At the core of Zeta’s offering is the Zeta Marketing Platform, which combines identity resolution, audience insights and real-time engagement capabilities.

