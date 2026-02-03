Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 92,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,209,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,345 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HST shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.32.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ HST opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.43%.The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.030-2.030 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 85.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 11,954 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $216,965.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 668,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,141,025.05. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

