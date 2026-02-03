Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $483,000 Investment in Applied Digital Corporation $APLD

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 24,356.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,219,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,561,000 after buying an additional 5,198,223 shares during the period. Situational Awareness LP lifted its position in Applied Digital by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,591,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,200 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth $14,759,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Digital by 403.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,464,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,063,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Digital stock opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Applied Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $24.93.

Applied Digital ( NASDAQ:APLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $126.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.22 million. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 43.49%.Applied Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 250.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chuck Hastings sold 45,987 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $1,773,718.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 388,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,979,508.04. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $385,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 200,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,105.86. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 244,593 shares of company stock valued at $9,003,278. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Freedom Capital raised Applied Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Applied Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Arete Research assumed coverage on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.73.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

