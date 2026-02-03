iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Short Interest Up 39.9% in January

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 63,209,547 shares, an increase of 39.9% from the December 31st total of 45,175,603 shares. Approximately 25.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,056,402 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,056,402 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 25.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQD. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 255.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% during the third quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.45 and a fifty-two week high of $112.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.74. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.46.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States. The Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include consumer services, financial, and oil and gas companies.

