Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Holdings Raised by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1,672.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,914 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $201.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $201.62. The company has a market capitalization of $166.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.23.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

